2 children charged in death of 11-year-old hit, killed by car in front of middle school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives charged an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl Friday in the death of an 11-year-old boy, who was hit and killed by a car Thursday night.

A fight between the three happened near Rama Road, which is why the victim was in the road when the car hit him.

The two children were charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The driver of the car was not charged.

The victim, who was a student at the school, died at Atrium Health-CMC.

Their names have not been released because of their ages.

“Our principal said we had to get our parents to come pick us up, because it was bad. But then she just told me he died,” classmate Jazale Walker said. “He didn’t make it, and I started crying.”

