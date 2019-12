FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A 21-year-old Fayetteville woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman.

Police said Maria Adame, 67, was found dead after a domestic disturbance call Friday night.

Authorities said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of S. Cool Spring Street.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance and found Adame unresponsive with blunt force trauma injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

