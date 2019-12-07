Full Court Press: December 6, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–There were over 20 high school basketball teams in action on Friday night around the Cape Fear. WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth and co-host Nate Faulk break down all the action on the Full Court Press. Below, are the final scores from Friday nights action on the hardwood.

GIRLS

Arendell Parrott 42 , Cape Fear Academy 30

Northside-Jacksonville 43 , Topsail 50

Coastal Christian 10 , Ashley 69

Jacksonville 59 , North Brunswick 54

Laney 68 , Pender 10

St. James S.C. 25, West Brunswick 50

Heide Trask 60 , South Brunswick 37

Croatan 22 , Hoggard 40

Whiteville 49 , East Columbus 15

South Columbus 19 , East Bladen 55

West Columbus 17 , Fairmont 63

West Bladen 44 , Red Springs 11

- Advertisement -

BOYS

Riverside-Durham 62 , New Hanover 52

Arendell Parrott 29 , Cape Fear Academy 61

Coastal Christian 57 , Ashley 55 OT

Hoggard 57 , Reagan 46

Jacksonville 49 , North Brunswick 47

Laney 61 , Pender 65

Northside-Jacksonville 40 , Topsail 52

St. James 78 , West Brunswick 81

Heide Trask 47 , South Brunswick 57

Whiteville 42 , East Columbus 24

South Columbus 44 , East Bladen 34

West Columbus 48 , Fairmont 44

West Bladen 43 , Red Springs 70