Full Court Press: December 6, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–There were over 20 high school basketball teams in action on Friday night around the Cape Fear. WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth and co-host Nate Faulk break down all the action on the Full Court Press. Below, are the final scores from Friday nights action on the hardwood.
GIRLS
Arendell Parrott 42 , Cape Fear Academy 30
Northside-Jacksonville 43 , Topsail 50
Coastal Christian 10 , Ashley 69
Jacksonville 59 , North Brunswick 54
Laney 68 , Pender 10
St. James S.C. 25, West Brunswick 50
Heide Trask 60 , South Brunswick 37
Croatan 22 , Hoggard 40
Whiteville 49 , East Columbus 15
South Columbus 19 , East Bladen 55
West Columbus 17 , Fairmont 63
West Bladen 44 , Red Springs 11
BOYS
Riverside-Durham 62 , New Hanover 52
Arendell Parrott 29 , Cape Fear Academy 61
Coastal Christian 57 , Ashley 55 OT
Hoggard 57 , Reagan 46
Jacksonville 49 , North Brunswick 47
Laney 61 , Pender 65
Northside-Jacksonville 40 , Topsail 52
St. James 78 , West Brunswick 81
Heide Trask 47 , South Brunswick 57
Whiteville 42 , East Columbus 24
South Columbus 44 , East Bladen 34
West Columbus 48 , Fairmont 44
West Bladen 43 , Red Springs 70