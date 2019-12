Myrtle Beach police officers were on scene investigating a stabbing Friday night, according to the public information officer.

Crime scene tape was up in the parking lot of the Circle K along Mr. Joe White Ave. at 1100 N. Kings Hwy.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m. to a stabbing call.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries consistent with stab wounds, according to police.

