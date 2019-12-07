Panthers sign linebacker Shaq Thompson to 4-year extension

Charlotte (WSOC) – The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they signed linebacker Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension.

Thompson, who is in his fifth NFL season, is now under contract until 2023.

- Advertisement -

“Shaq is our type of person and our type of player,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “He’s proven that he can play linebacker at a very high level, and he’s got all the traits you want. He’s smart, he’s physical, he can run, and he’s very versatile. He fits the blueprint for what we want at the position.”

Click here to read more.