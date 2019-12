NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The Battleship North Carolina had a special ceremony to remember the thousands of service members who were killed and wounded in the Pearl Harbor attack.

Saturday marked the 78th year since the 1941 tragedy sent our country into World War II.

Hundreds of Japanese planes used aircraft carriers to attack nearly 20 American naval vessels, 8 battleships, and more than 300 aircraft.