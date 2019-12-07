Wilmington Police investigating shooting at convenience store

Wilmington (WWAY) – Wilmington Police are investigating after responding to a Shotspotter alert at Sam’s Food Mart off Princess Place Dr. Friday evening. The alert came in around 10:38 PM.

Officers arrived on scene to find the glass from the store front windows completely broken. Witnesses told police that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot in front of the store.

A victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical center by a vehicle before Police arrived on scene. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe that a dark colored vehicle drove past the store and shot at the victim.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department, or you can use Text-a-Tip.