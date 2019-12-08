Local parade brings about Christmas spirit

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Well Christmas will be here before we know it, and participants in the Wilmington Holiday Parade was sure to make it known Sunday night.

The parade started on Brunswick street and ended on Front street.

Those who entered made themselves eligible for awards, which are split into a number of categories such as best float, best non-float, and best band.

A panel of guest judges made their selections after the parade.

Participant Jordan Ait says the parade gave businesses and organizations a chance to show people what was in the area.

“This is a great opportunity to get out there with the businesses of Wilmington Volts Wagon crew that we have, and just kind of get out and let everyone see what we have to offer,” Ait said

Entries will be judged on overall presentation including appearance, image and sound, creativity, and more.

Judges will notify winners Monday morning.