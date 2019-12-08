Lower Cape Fear Historical Society gives historic tour of 13 sites

DOWNTOWN WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Sunday, the Lower Cape Fear Historical Society had its 47th annual holiday home tour.

Residents toured up to 13 of Wilmington’s historic sites from the 1800’s, including the Latimer house, Verandas Bed and Breakfast, and many other establishments.

Tourist William Bartlett says he was curious to see the differences of the time periods.

“I’m particularly interested in the furniture. I grew up in a home that had a lot of furniture from about the same period, so it’s interesting to see it again, compared to what I was familiar with,” Barlett said.

Sunday was the last day to tour all 13 sites.

The Latimer house will remain open from between December 8 – 14 and every Friday & Saturday after that before Christmas.

