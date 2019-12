ATLANTA (AP) — The Carolina Panthers hit a new bottom in Sunday’s 40-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, losing their fifth straight game a few days after the firing of coach Ron Rivera.

Linebacker Luke Kuechly acknowledged it might be the roughest stretch he can remember over a two-year period that’s seen the Panthers miss the playoffs and lose Cam Newton this year to a season-ending foot injury.

Carolina committed four turnovers and had no takeaways against a struggling opponent.