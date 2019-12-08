Police: suspects threw guns and drugs from fleeing car

LUMBERTON, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say two people threw firearms, heroin and cocaine from a vehicle as they fled authorities.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Antreal M. Henderson and Corionta Cooper, both 24, had been arrested and were facing multiple charges after fleeing a traffic stop.

- Advertisement -

Police said a deputy pulled over the vehicle Henderson was driving after he failed to stop at an intersection. Police said Henderson sped away as a deputy approach the vehicle. Police said the pair were later apprehended.

Police said a search warrant of a residence obtained as a result of the pursuit turned up other guns and drugs.