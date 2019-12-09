13-year-old girl hit while running to bus stop in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teen was hit by a car while running toward her bus stop in Wilmington Monday morning, according to police.

Around 7:50 a.m. Monday, Wilmington police were dispatched to the 500-block of S. Kerr Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl had been running alongside S. Kerr, headed toward the bus stop, when she decided to turn and run across the road.

Police say a car clipped her when she turned into the road, causing minor injuries to her hand.

She was transported to NHRMC for treatment.

WPD says since the teen crossed the road where there was no crosswalk or traffic light, the driver was not charged in the incident.