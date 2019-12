CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The owner of an iconic donut shop in Carolina Beach is getting the key to the city, according to the mayor.

Carolina Beach Mayor Joe Benson says Bobby Nivens will receive the honor Monday night at the American Legion.

Nivens and his wife have owned Britt’s Donut Shop, located on the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, for more than 40 years.

Britt’s is known for their famous homemade glazed donuts. The business first opened back in 1939.