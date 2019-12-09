First local performance of ‘Elf the Musical’ happening in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thalian Association Community Theatre will present a local performance of “Elf the Musical” for the first time this year.

This Christmas spectacular will open December 13 at historic Thalian Hall and feature a cast of forty Wilmington Community members.

TACT Artistic Director Chandler Davis will direct with local actor and dance instructor Samantha Ray Mifsud serving as choreographer. Jeff Hidek will play the iconic role of Buddy the Elf. Hidek came on Good Morning Carolina in character to talk about the big performance.

Elf is a large-scale musical with all your favorite characters from the movie and several holiday themed dancer numbers. Tickets to this Christmas Spectacular are available at Thalian.org or by phone at Thalian Hall’s box office at 910-632-2285. Performances are December 13 through December 22 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 and Sunday shows at 3:00. Due to the show’s popularity, 2:00 pm matinees have been added on each Saturday.