CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to buy an annual permit to Carolina Beach’s Freeman Park, you can get it at a discount beginning this week.

Purchases made in person Monday through January 31 are eligible for the discounted price of $100. After Jan. 31, they will cost $200.

All online purchases are $200.

You can buy them at Carolina Beach Town Hall or the parking office and at Island Tackle.