Mideastern Conference releases Fall football awards

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The high school football season is in the rear-view mirror around the Cape Fear and the Mideastern Conference released their All-Conference awards on Monday.

The conference’s offensive player of the year went to New Hanover High School senior Mikai Stanley. The senior wracked up 1,340 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground for the Wildcats.

The defensive player of the year is West Brunswick’s J’Vian McCray. The East Carolina commit anchored a Trojan defense that gave up just over eight point per game this year.

New Hanover first year head coach Dylan Dimock was selected at the Mideastern Conference coach of the year. He led the Wildcats to a 13-2 record and a trip to the Class 3AA East Finals.

The South Brunswick Cougars were honored with the conferences team sportsmanship award. Below, is the complete list of the MEC All-Conference teams.

FIRST TEAM-Offense

QB- Chase Nixon, New Hanover

QB- Cody Wallis, Topsail

RB- Makai Stanley, New Hanover

RB- Burnie Burns, Topsail

WR- Jaheim Marshall, New Hanover

WR- Gavin Ellis, Topsail

TE- Cameron Lesko, Ashley

OL- Chance Courtney, Hoggard

OL- Kyle Simpson, Laney

OL- Bryson Boyette, New Hanover

OL- Conner Anderson, Topsail

OL- Matthew Clemmons, West Brunswick

Defense

DL- Chris Redman, Hoggard

DL- Jeremiah Bancroft, New Hanover

DL- Brock Dempsey, Topsail

DL- J’Vian McCray, West Brunswick

LB- David MacCallum, New Hanover

LB- John Porter, South Brunswick

LB- William McRainey, West Brunswick

DB- Jaxon King, Hoggard

DB- Jaylen Worthy, New Hanover

DB- Jaycob Jones, New Hanover

DB- Malachi Hewett, West Brunswick

Special Teams

P- Jose Orellano, Topsail

PK- Owen Daffer, New Hanover

SP- Trey Bell, West Brunswick

SP- Logan Teter, Ashley

SECOND TEAM-Offense

RB- Issa Baggett, Hoggard

RB- Erasmus Chandler, New Hanover

RB- Robmell Lowery, North Brunswick

WR- Rex Hardy, Hoggard

WR- Miguel Miller, South Brunswick

TE- Landon Farris, New Hanover

OL- Keaton Tucker, Hoggard

OL- Jaiden Granda, North Brunswick

OL- Javon Johnson, North Brunswick

OL- Tyler Allison, Topsail

OL- Sae’vyon McCray, West Brunswick

Defense

DL- Brennan Litzinger, Hoggard

DL- Federico DeLaRosa, Laney

DL- Patrick Faircloth, New Hanover

DL- Sae’vyon McCray, West Brunswick

LB- Rashaad Rogers, New Hanover

LB- Kenton Stafford, North Brunswick

LB- Carter Wyatt, West Brunswick

DB- Ezekiel Frank, Laney

DB- Marqis Willis, North Brunswick

DB- Danny Parker, South Brunswick

DB- Deandre Clarida, West Brunswick

Special Teams

P- Tate Davis, North Brunswick

PK- Noah Harrell, South Brunswick

SP- Jaxon Jones, Ashley

SP- Kameron Mapson, North Brunswick

SP- Samari Brogdon, West Brunswick

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashley: Hayden Pinckney, Jaylin McClammy

Hoggard: Jackson Thomas, Chad Hollar, Tyler McCarthy, Luke Austin, Desmond Fullard, Patrick Tootoo, Damien Sorrells

Laney: Eli Rivera, Cameron Wallace, Toby Stone, Rodney Robinson, Gabriel Soles, Victor Treto, Dymon Parker, Ryan Manis

New Hanover: Jabez Howard, Aedan Brady, Devin Pellum, Rashawn Lewis, Jack Dedrick, Colby McCaskill, Josiah Shaw, Jaquan Wesley

North Brunswick: Ammaul Spicer, Gavin McNair, Michael Henderson

South Brunswick: Layton Swain, Shelton Bocook, Terrence Jenrette, Jakob Galluzzo, Noah Harrell

Topsail: Landry Horne, EJ Carr, Alex Jones, Brenden Chafin, Caleb Jones, James Vinscotti, Noah Schiefelbin

West Brunswick: Jay Fletcher, Jordan Wilkes, Sean Dempsey, Ian Hewett, Hasain Hussain, Bryson McCall, Johnnie Magbie, Jaquice Daniels, Lauch Murphy