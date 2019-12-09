Mideastern Conference releases Fall football awards

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The high school football season is in the rear-view mirror around the Cape Fear and the Mideastern Conference released their All-Conference awards on Monday.
The conference’s offensive player of the year went to New Hanover High School senior Mikai Stanley. The senior wracked up 1,340 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground for the Wildcats.
The defensive player of the year is West Brunswick’s J’Vian McCray. The East Carolina commit anchored a Trojan defense that gave up just over eight point per game this year.
New Hanover first year head coach Dylan Dimock was selected at the Mideastern Conference coach of the year. He led the Wildcats to a 13-2 record and a trip to the Class 3AA East Finals.
The South Brunswick Cougars were honored with the conferences team sportsmanship award. Below, is the complete list of the MEC All-Conference teams.
FIRST TEAM-Offense
QB- Chase Nixon, New Hanover
QB- Cody Wallis, Topsail
RB- Makai Stanley, New Hanover
RB- Burnie Burns, Topsail
WR- Jaheim Marshall, New Hanover
WR- Gavin Ellis, Topsail
TE- Cameron Lesko, Ashley
OL- Chance Courtney, Hoggard
OL- Kyle Simpson, Laney
OL- Bryson Boyette, New Hanover
OL- Conner Anderson, Topsail
OL- Matthew Clemmons, West Brunswick
Defense
DL- Chris Redman, Hoggard
DL- Jeremiah Bancroft, New Hanover
DL- Brock Dempsey, Topsail
DL- J’Vian McCray, West Brunswick
LB- David MacCallum, New Hanover
LB- John Porter, South Brunswick
LB- William McRainey, West Brunswick
DB- Jaxon King, Hoggard
DB- Jaylen Worthy, New Hanover
DB- Jaycob Jones, New Hanover
DB- Malachi Hewett, West Brunswick
Special Teams
P- Jose Orellano, Topsail
PK- Owen Daffer, New Hanover
SP- Trey Bell, West Brunswick
SP- Logan Teter, Ashley
SECOND TEAM-Offense
RB- Issa Baggett, Hoggard
RB- Erasmus Chandler, New Hanover
RB- Robmell Lowery, North Brunswick
WR- Rex Hardy, Hoggard
WR- Miguel Miller, South Brunswick
TE- Landon Farris, New Hanover
OL- Keaton Tucker, Hoggard
OL- Jaiden Granda, North Brunswick
OL- Javon Johnson, North Brunswick
OL- Tyler Allison, Topsail
OL- Sae’vyon McCray, West Brunswick
Defense
DL- Brennan Litzinger, Hoggard
DL- Federico DeLaRosa, Laney
DL- Patrick Faircloth, New Hanover
DL- Sae’vyon McCray, West Brunswick
LB- Rashaad Rogers, New Hanover
LB- Kenton Stafford, North Brunswick
LB- Carter Wyatt, West Brunswick
DB- Ezekiel Frank, Laney
DB- Marqis Willis, North Brunswick
DB- Danny Parker, South Brunswick
DB- Deandre Clarida, West Brunswick
Special Teams
P- Tate Davis, North Brunswick
PK- Noah Harrell, South Brunswick
SP- Jaxon Jones, Ashley
SP- Kameron Mapson, North Brunswick
SP- Samari Brogdon, West Brunswick
HONORABLE MENTION
Ashley: Hayden Pinckney, Jaylin McClammy
Hoggard: Jackson Thomas, Chad Hollar, Tyler McCarthy, Luke Austin, Desmond Fullard, Patrick Tootoo, Damien Sorrells
Laney: Eli Rivera, Cameron Wallace, Toby Stone, Rodney Robinson, Gabriel Soles, Victor Treto, Dymon Parker, Ryan Manis
New Hanover: Jabez Howard, Aedan Brady, Devin Pellum, Rashawn Lewis, Jack Dedrick, Colby McCaskill, Josiah Shaw, Jaquan Wesley
North Brunswick: Ammaul Spicer, Gavin McNair, Michael Henderson
South Brunswick: Layton Swain, Shelton Bocook, Terrence Jenrette, Jakob Galluzzo, Noah Harrell
Topsail: Landry Horne, EJ Carr, Alex Jones, Brenden Chafin, Caleb Jones, James Vinscotti, Noah Schiefelbin
West Brunswick: Jay Fletcher, Jordan Wilkes, Sean Dempsey, Ian Hewett, Hasain Hussain, Bryson McCall, Johnnie Magbie, Jaquice Daniels, Lauch Murphy