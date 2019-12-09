More than 170 structures in Pender County added to flood zone

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you live near the Black River you might want to contact your insurance company to make sure you have flood insurance.

Commissioners voted Monday to adopt 47 new panels that put new areas in a flood zone.

Pender County Planning Director Kyle Breuer says 173 structures are now in flood zones.

Breuer says, if the Board of Commissioners did not approve the floodplain maps, the county would not be in compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program.

He says 26 separate appeals delayed the map adoption.

The areas added to the floodzone include 2222, 2224, 2226, 2238, 2239, 2240, 2242, 2244, 2246, 2247, 2249, 2256, 2257, 2258, 2259, 2260, 2262, 2264, 2265, 2266, 2267, 2268, 2269, 2274, 2275, 2276, 2278, 2279, 2281, 2282, 2283, 2291, 2292, 2320, 2340, 2341, 2342, 2350, 2351, 2352, 2353, 2360, 2361, 2362, 2363, 2370, 2371.