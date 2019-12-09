North Carolina man among those shot at Pensacola Navy base

is among the victims of Friday’s shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station.

Active duty sailor Ryan Blackwell of Cape Carteret was shot three times.

Blackwell graduated from Croatan High School in 2010 and is a two-time North Carolina State Wrestling Champion.

According to the City of Gulf Breeze, Florida’s page, Blackwell is an assistant wrestling coach at Gulf Breeze High School. The city’s post says Blackwell underwent surgery and is stable.



Blackwell posted on Facebook over the weekend an update.



Three people were killed in the shooting.