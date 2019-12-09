Police: At least 3 charged for stealing dirt bikes from dealership

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At least three people have been charged for stealing dirt bikes from a dealership on Market Street in Wilmington early Sunday morning.

Wilmington police responded to the 5700-block of Market Street in reference to a commercial burglary alarm around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say three dirt bikes, worth over $27,000, had been stolen from Honda Suzuki of Wilmington.

Over the next seven hours, officers, the K-9 unit and the Criminal Investigation Division worked together to arrest the men they say are responsible.

Jeremy Wilson, 30, was charged with Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for ADWISI.

William Henry Mason Jr., 29, was charged with Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. He received a $20,000 secured bond.

A secure custody order was obtained an a 16-year-old man for Breaking and Entering and Larceny after Breaking and Entering. He was taken to juvenile detention.

Officers are still searching for Cordera Qhantrel Boyd, 28, in connected to the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (910)-343-3620 or visit www.tip708.com for anonymous methods.