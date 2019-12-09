UNCW Men’s soccer has four selected to All-Region team

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Colonial Athletic Association regular season men’s soccer champion UNCW has placed four student-athletes on the United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region team.

Three players, including redshirt senior defender Danny Reynolds , senior forward Phillip Goodrum and senior midfielder Gabriel Cabral , earned First-Team All-Atlantic Region distinction. In addition, senior defender Mark Lindstrom was named to the Second-Team.

- Advertisement -

“This is well deserved recognition for our players and team,” CAA Coach of the Year Aidan Heaney said. “To be regarded as the top players in our region is a testament to their abilities and the level of play they consistently showed this past season.

“They have all had tremendous careers as Seahawks and have led our program to being ranked consistently in the top 25 teams in the country during their time here. We will miss them and look forward to seeing how their soccer careers progress from here. We wish them well!”

Reynolds, the 2019 CAA Defensive Player of the Year, tallied three goals with five assists while starting 16 contests for the Seahawks. He led UNCW to a 3-2 victory over Delaware on Sept. 21 with the first two-goal game of his college career, including the game-winning marker in overtime.

A transfer from the University of Louisville, Reynolds fashioned five goals with eight assists in two seasons and started 26-of-32 games. The Shilton, England, product netted a goal in the Seahawks’ 3-1 win over Northeastern and contributed a pair of assists against Drexel in a 3-1 victory on Oct. 26.

Goodrum, who received First-Team distinction for the second year in a row, paced the Seahawks and ranked third in the CAA with 11 goals and 26 points. A two-time selection as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, the Charlotte, N.C., native scored five goals in the final three games of the regular season, including back-to-back two-goal efforts against Drexel and VCU.

One of four players in school history to record back-to-back 10-goal seasons, Goodrum started all 76 games in his college career and ranks fourth on the program’s all-time list with 32 goals and 79 points.

A transfer from the University of Charleston, Cabral started all 19 games for Coach Heaney’s squad and tallied three goals with three assists en route to receiving First-Team All-CAA honors. The Petropolis, Brazil, product scored the eventual game-winning marker in victories over Radford on Sept. 5 and Northeastern on Sept. 28.

Lindstrom, from Gavle, Gastrikland, Sweden, claimed his second consecutive Second-Team honor. A starter in all 19 games this season, the First-Team All-CAA honoree played in 98.8 percent of the team’s minutes (1,770-of-1,591) while registering two goals.

The four-time All-CAA performer scored the first goal of his college career in UNCW’s 3-0 victory over Presbyterian and added the game-winning marker in overtime to beat Hofstra on Oct. 5.