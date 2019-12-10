Bladen County can now get federal aid for Hurricane Dorian

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two more North Carolina counties, including Bladen County, are eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance to supplement state and local Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

FEMA Public Assistance funding is now available to local governments, state agencies and certain private nonprofits in Bladen and Chowan counties if they were affected by Hurricane Dorian beginning Sept. 1-9.

The two additions bring the total to 28 North Carolina counties designated for Public Assistance as part of the Hurricane Dorian major disaster declaration.

The president’s Oct. 4 major disaster declaration included the following 14 counties for Public Assistance: Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Hyde, Jones, New Hanover, Pamlico, Pender, Sampson, Tyrrell, and Washington.

On Oct. 17, the major disaster declaration was amended to add the following 12 counties for Public Assistance: Beaufort, Camden, Columbus, Greene, Hoke, Lenoir, Onslow, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, and Wayne.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program to reimburse eligible disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or restoration of public facilities such as roads, bridges, water control facilities, buildings, equipment, public utilities, parks and recreational facilities.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Dorian, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4465.