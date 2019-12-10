Brunswick Community College set to host Holiday Basketball Classic

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)– The semester is coming to an end for most colleges around the Cape Fear and holiday basketball tournaments are right around the corner.

Including at Brunswick Community College, where The Dolphins men’s basketball program is set to host their 10th Annual Holiday Classic in Bolivia.

The three day event will feature 6 teams from across the southeast including both local JUCO’s Cape Fear Community College and BCC with teams from Tennessee and Virginia in the field as well.

The tournament will get underway Friday afternoon and run through Sunday with three games on the schedule every day.

If you are interested in attending its 15 dollars per day or $30 for a tournament pass.

Friday:

3 p.m. Bryant & Stratton College (VA) vs. Caldwell Tech CC

5 p.m. Walters State CC (TN) vs. Cape Fear CC

7 p.m. Chattanooga State CC (TN) vs. Brunswick CC

Saturday:

3 p.m. Caldwell Tech CC vs. Chattanooga State CC (TN)

5 p.m. Brunswick CC vs. Walters State CC (TN)

7 p.m. Bryant & Stratton College (VA) vs. Cape Fear CC

Sunday:

3 p.m. Chattanooga State CC (TN) vs. Cape Fear CC

5 p.m. Caldwell Tech CC vs. Walters State CC (TN)

7 p.m. Bryant & Stratton College (VA) vs. Brunswick CC