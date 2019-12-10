VIDEO: Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office reads Christmas classic

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The countdown to Christmas is on and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is spreading some holiday cheer.

From deputies to school resources officers to 911 dispatchers, the sheriff’s office posted a video of people through the department reading the book ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

WATCH BELOW:



Now, they are challenging other law enforcement agencies from our area and beyond to see how creative they can be telling this traditional story this holiday season.