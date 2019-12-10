Chadbourn shooting suspect also charged in 2016 murder

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — A man arrested for a shooting in Chadbourn has also been charged with a 2016 murder.

Kenneth Wooten, 20, is accused of killing a man on May 10, 2016. The SBI took out warrants in that investigation, according to Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey.

This most recent shooting happened November 25 on East Institute Street. Wooten is accused of shooting into a home with several people inside.

Spivey said a man was shot, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

The night of the drive-by shooting, Wooten allegedly cut off his ankle bracelet. Wooten was on parole after being released from prison on November 17.

Spivey said Wooten was named as a suspect shortly after the shooting.

“We worked hard and tried to work fast to get this kind of trouble off the street so they [residents] can be safe,” Spivey said. “I’ve got to give credit to my guys because they worked day and night on this thing.”

Spivey reached out to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force team, which is comprised of officers from Wilmington Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department.

They arrested Wooten on Monday at a home in the 200 block of Jackson Street in Chadbourn.

Wooten is currently charged with the following:

Disharge weapon into occupied property

Assault with a deadly weapon serious injury

Murder

Interfere electronic monitoring device

Parole violation

Damage to government property

WWAY has reached out to the SBI for more information on the 2016 murder.