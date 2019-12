WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — City of Wilmington crews will install a median at the intersection of Racine and College Acres Drive as part of a safety improvement project.

The median will restrict turning movements off Racine and College Acres.

The improvements will help alleviate accidents, particularly those involving pedestrians and cyclists, as well as relieve traffic congestion.

Construction will begin next week on Dec. 16.

Read more about the project here.