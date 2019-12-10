Elementary school assignment asks kids to ‘set your price for a slave’

MEHLVILLE, MO (KMOV.com) — A troubling class assignment landed a Missouri teacher on administrative leave. The question asked students to put a price on slaves.

The principal of Blades Elementary School, Jeremy Booker, responded to parents after a “culturally sensitive” assignment was given to fifth graders last week.

One of the 12 questions read as follows:

“You own a plantation or farm and therefore need more workers. You begin to get involved in the slave trade industry and have slaves work on your farm. Your product to trade is slaves.

Set your price for a slave. _____________ These could be worth a lot.

You may trade for any items you’d like.”

One mother, Angela Walker, said she was shocked to find this among the school work in her son’s folder. As the mother of a biracial child, Walker hopes the teacher and school district will learn from this.

