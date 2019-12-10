GOING GREEN: Local breweries get state recognition

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two local breweries have received major environmental awards.

The Salty Turtle Beer Company in Surf City and Mad Mole Brewing in Wilmington are being recognized for going green!

The state Department of Environmental Quality and North Carolina Green Travel recognized Salty Turtle as the first in North Carolina to use eco-friendly four-pack ring holders.

The rings are made from waste and other compostable materials that come from brewing beer.

Mad Mole Brewing got statewide recognition for its clean energy leadership.

The brewery opened in April of 2018 and became the first brewery in Wilmington powered by solar energy.

The brewery installed 63 solar panels that are visible from Mad Mole’s taproom, which provide 22 kilowatts of power, which completely runs the electric brewhouse system and supplies roughly a third of Mad Mole’s total energy consumption.