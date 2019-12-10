Good Friends Luncheon brings in more than $95K for area needy in one day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good Friends of Wilmington’s 23rd Annual Luncheon is one for the record books! In one afternoon, more than 850 women raised more than $95,000 for Cape Fear area needy.

The group raises funds for individuals and families in need of financial assistance when other resources have been exhausted.

The event featured a box lunch, a program and “Good Friends Santa’s” for entertainment.

WWAY’s Jeff Rivenbark, Matt Bennett and Randy Aldridge helped Tuesday.