Good Friends Luncheon brings in more than $95K for area needy in one day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good Friends of Wilmington’s 23rd Annual Luncheon is one for the record books! In one afternoon, more than 850 women raised more than $95,000 for Cape Fear area needy.
The group raises funds for individuals and families in need of financial assistance when other resources have been exhausted.
The event featured a box lunch, a program and “Good Friends Santa’s” for entertainment.
WWAY’s Jeff Rivenbark, Matt Bennett and Randy Aldridge helped Tuesday.
Donations continue to roll in. If you would like to help text ‘good friends’ to 443-21. For more information on Good Friends Wilmington click here.