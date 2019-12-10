Local coaches honored by North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– The strong history of baseball in the Cape Fear continued over the weekend in Greensboro. Two local coaches were honored by the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association.

Former Hoggard High School baseball coach Jeep St. Ledger was inducted into the NCBCA Hall of Fame. St. Ledger coached for 37 years at Hoggard, where he racked up over 500 career wins and 11 conference championships along the way.

South Brunswick assistant baseball coach Justin Bradley was named the 2019 Region Two Assistant Coach of the Year. Bradley helped lead the Cougars to a 12-12 record last year and a trip to the state playoffs.