Mega Millions jackpot above $300 million for third December in a row

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — For the third December in a row, the Mega Millions jackpot is more than $300 million.

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing is a $314 million annuity worth $212.3 million cash.

“Games like Mega Millions give people a reason to dream a little this holiday season,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “The game offers life-changing prizes. We’d love to see someone from North Carolina celebrate the season by winning the jackpot.”

In 2018 and 2017, the Mega Millions jackpot reached over $300 million during the December holidays. Both jackpots were won early in the New Year.

Players can buy their $2 Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website www.nclottery.com.

Mega Millions offers players nine ways to win. Other than the jackpot, prizes can range from $2 to $5 million depending on the type of ticket a player buys. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

This Mega Millions jackpot has helped the lottery raise over $5.5 million for education in North Carolina.

So far, two North Carolinians have won the Mega Millions jackpot, taking home prizes of $12 million and $57 million.