NC couple attends hospital tree lighting to honor their newborn triplets who died

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — After losing their three baby boys, a Raleigh couple has made it their mission to help others.

Wright, Graham, and Ford Holley lived their entire lives inside WakeMed.

Even though their parents are coping with the devastating loss of their babies, they returned to the hospital to support other families.

For a magical night, the courtyard at WakeMed transformed into a Holiday wonderland of Santa, snow and a giant Christmas Tree.

It’s called the Love Light Tree, and this year Stacy and Jonathan Holley lit it to honor their triplet sons, Wright Anderson, Graham Franklin, and Ford Austin.

The babies were born at WakeMed in May when Stacy was just five months pregnant.

“It was kind of amazing to see them – their tiny little fingernails, tiny little eyebrows,” recalled Stacy Holley. “You could kind of see a little bit of their personalities.”

Sadly, just as the Holleys were getting to know their boys, one by one they had to say goodbye. Wright lived only a matter of hours, Graham two days, and Ford for five days.

“It doesn’t get easier,” remembered Jonathan Holley.

People can donate to the Love Light Tree in honor or memory of loved ones.

