NC man continues fight to fly large Confederate flag on property

ORANGE COUNTY, NC (WRAL) — An Orange County board on Monday ruled that a large flag flying above U.S. Highway 70 West is violating county rules because it is too large, a ruling that ruffled some feathers after the decision was announced.

The flag is located near downtown Hillsborough and is planted on land owned by Robert Hall.

He was told in August that his flag, which is 375 square feet, or 15 by 25 feet, needed to be taken down because it was larger than 24 square feet, the maximum allowed under county ordinance.

Hall appealed that decision, which was heard Monday by the county Board of Adjustment.

By a majority vote, the board ruled to uphold the previous decision that said the flag was in violation of county size rules.