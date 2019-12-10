New Hanover Football standout Owen Daffer selected for Polynesian Bowl

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–New Hanover senior Owen Daffer was a First-Team Mideastern Conference selection and now he will represent the area in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.

The bowl game is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement week in Hawaii. The match up will feature some the worlds top high school football players.

- Advertisement -

This past season Daffer connected on 90 percent of his field goals and extra points. The Wildcat kicker accounted for 105 total points in 2019. This included drilling a 50 yard field goal against Jack Britt.

The game will air live on the CBS Sports Network on Saturday, January 18th.