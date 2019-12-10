Police: Woman pepper-sprayed employee at Tanger Outlets store

Horry County police are searching for the woman who pepper-sprayed a retail employee at a Tanger Outlets store on Monday.

Officers were called to the North Face store around 6 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets on Kings Highway.

A group of customers suspected of shoplifting had been identified by store employees, police say, and employees began “store-dictated standard intervention procedures.”

The customers became irate, and the situation escalated; police say one of the employees began recording the incident on a cellphone. While leaving the store, one of the customers noted the camera, momentarily left, then returned and pepper-sprayed the employee recording the incident.

The woman is now wanted for assault.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call HCPD at (843) 248-1520.