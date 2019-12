BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is a busy man this time of the year, but he managed to squeeze in some time with children at Southport Elementary School.

On Monday, the school posted photos online of Santa visiting classrooms and asking kids what they wanted for Christmas.



Old St. Nick also enjoyed his favorite snack in the cafeteria — milk and cookies.

The school says the special visit was made possible thanks to the Southport Fire Department.