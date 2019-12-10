Town begins $7M dune project on south end

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine brought dozens of people to North Topsail Beach Tuesday.

But there’s one question many still ask: where are the dunes?

- Advertisement -

It’s very relaxing and serene,” Shelba Johnson, a North Topsail Beach resident, said. “I love it. I’m just hoping we don’t lose anymore of it.”

For the past three years, Johnson has escaped the Michigan winters. From November to April, she spends her time on North Topsail Beach.

“My son is in the Marine Corps and he told me no more shoveling snow,” Johnson said. “So, I come from an area where we get a lot of snow. Last year, we had 12 foot snow banks in my yard.”

Related Article: Section of NC 210 near Elizabethtown to temporarily close

But, she says the beach is not the same as she remembers.

“Since the hurricanes, it’s really changed a lot,” Johnson said. “A lot of the beach is gone and they’ve pushed the dunes way up.”

North Topsail Beach is taking action with the $7 million Phase 5 Hurricane Matthew Dune Restoration Project funded by FEMA.

The town says 150 trucks a day will haul more than $160,000 cubic yards to south end to construct dunes.The town says the project will start at the Surf City line and move north to Gray Street. Once the project reaches Gray Street, crews will start at Sea Oaks Court and work back south to Gray Street, according to the town’s press release. Johnson says she hopes this saves the beach.

“Well I’m hoping it doesn’t erode or anything ya know that it keeps the beach as it is because I love it,” Johnson said.

As for the next phases of the project, the town says the engineer is currently working on a bid packet to send out to contractors.

The town says this phase is expected to be completed by late February as long as the weather cooperates.