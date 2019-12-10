Traffic shift on Military Cutoff Rd extension expected Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Traffic in Wilmington will be shifted onto a new ramp this week as North Carolina Department of Transportation contract crews continue work on the Military Cutoff Road Extension project.

The new ramp that connects Military Cutoff Road at Gordon Road and Military Cutoff Road at Market Street will tentatively open on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Two lanes in each direction on Military Cutoff, between Market Street and Gordon Road, will be shifted to the new ramp, which has two lanes in each direction. The temporary traffic signals at these locations will also be activated for the new ramp.

During the traffic shift, contract crews will be able to safely build an overpass for the Military Cutoff Road Extension, which will allow it to pass over Market Street.

This project is expected to relieve congestion on Market Street, allow better access to U.S. 17 and the Wilmington Bypass, as well as improve safety in the area. Construction is scheduled to be complete in 2022.

NCDOT reminds motorists to stay alert, use alternate routes when possible during construction, drive with caution, obey the posted speed limits and allow extra travel time.