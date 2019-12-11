12 Tastes (or more!) of Christmas serves up lots of fun Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Encore Magazine invites you to say “Frah-gee-lay!” at the 12 Tastes (or more!) of Christmas. The theme this year is “A Christmas Story.”
Over 30 local vendors will be at Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts Center. You are invited to dress up for the theme and win prizes, too.
Proceeds will benefit Nourish NC, which feeds children of New Hanover County school system through numerous outreach programs.
This event is presented by encore magazine and is for only people 21 and over.
VIP tickets: $75 (hour-early admission, 6-7pm, and a t-shirt)
GA tickets: $50
VIP tickets: $75 (hour-early admission, 6-7pm, and a t-shirt)
GA tickets: $50
Participating vendors:
Boombalatti’s Homemade Ice Cream
Flytrap Brewing
New Anthem Beer Project
Edward Teach Brewing
Steam Restaurant & Bar
Wilmington Brewing Company
Wake N Bake Donuts – Wilmington
Zocalo
Board and Barrel
Shuckin’ Shack
True Blue Butcher and Table
Flying Machine Brewing Company
Bills Brewing Company
Italian Bistro
Little Dipper
The Second Glass
Palate Bottle Shop
Cravings
Waterline Brewing
Cast Iron Kitchen
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Tap Tea
Spoonfed Kitchen and Bake Shop
Beer Barrio
Skytown Brewery
Island Beverage
Dram + Morsel
Trey Herring Carolina Bourbon
Savor Southern Kitchen
Yo Sake
Panacea Brewing Company
Cape Fear Distillery
Wilmington Coffee Fest
Flytrap Brewing
New Anthem Beer Project
Edward Teach Brewing
Steam Restaurant & Bar
Wilmington Brewing Company
Wake N Bake Donuts – Wilmington
Zocalo
Board and Barrel
Shuckin’ Shack
True Blue Butcher and Table
Flying Machine Brewing Company
Bills Brewing Company
Italian Bistro
Little Dipper
The Second Glass
Palate Bottle Shop
Cravings
Waterline Brewing
Cast Iron Kitchen
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Tap Tea
Spoonfed Kitchen and Bake Shop
Beer Barrio
Skytown Brewery
Island Beverage
Dram + Morsel
Trey Herring Carolina Bourbon
Savor Southern Kitchen
Yo Sake
Panacea Brewing Company
Cape Fear Distillery
Wilmington Coffee Fest
For more information click here.