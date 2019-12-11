Boil water advisory issued for River Bluffs community Thursday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is issuing an precautionary boil water advisory for the River Bluffs community near Castle Hayne.

The advisory is scheduled to go into effect 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and will impact the entire River Bluffs neighborhood, extending to 1100 Chair Road.

CFPUA says an outside contractor will repair a broken water valve in the distribution system.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system, according to CFPUA.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.