Brunswick Co. school board member files to run for new House District 19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Charlie Miller, who is currently serving his fourth term on the Brunswick County School Board, has filed to run for NC House District 19.

The newly drawn District 19 will include southern New Hanover County, stretching from Greenfield Lake to Kure Beach, and parts of Brunswick County, running along the coast from Sunny Point Ocean Terminal to Holden Beach.

Miller was elected to the Brunswick County Board of Education in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

He is currently a chief deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

David Perry, who lives in New Hanover County, has also filed to run for the seat. He ran for the NC House in 2018 as a Libertarian, but switched to the Republican party in 2019.

Democrat James Dawkins of Southport is also running for House District 19.

Candidates have until noon on December 20 to file for office.