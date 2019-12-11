Busy intersection raises safety concerns

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — An intersection is causing a lot of headaches and proving dangerous for drivers.

In just one day there were, two wrecks at the intersection of Old Fayetteville and Lanvale roads.

Those wrecks happened within three hours last week.

After witnessing regular wrecks at the intersection Resident Johnnie Smith has seen enough.

Others agree saying they need more than just flashing lights.

Commuter Fredrick Sidbury says, “There’s an officer that’s usually out there, but when the officer is not out there it’s a lot of problems. We definitely need a light.”

The speed limit is 45 mph, but resident Johnnie Smith says it doesn’t always look that way.

“It seems to me like they kick in passing gear when they get to this intersection, and they’re running 60, 70 miles a hour,” Smith said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol could not give us the exact number of crashes at the intersection, but confirmed from January to December, there have been 14 wrecks on Old Fayetteville Road and 20 on Lanvale Road.

“And you can definitely hear it. Two cars colliding at above the speed limit. That’s a heck of a racket,” Smith said.

Just Thursday, December 5th a box truck and pickup collided at the intersection. Hours later, another wreck.

Johnnie Smith and his wife heard them both.

“We were sitting in there eating supper, and heard that noise and she looked at me and said ‘Well, we got another one.'” Smith expressed.

Meanwhile, they wait to see what’s done about it.

A DOT spokesperson says they are planning to install turn lanes and a traffic signal within months.

They’re just working through budget, utility, and right-of-way issues.