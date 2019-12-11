Cape Fear Big Buddy Angel Tree in need of donors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Christmas is two weeks away, and there are still plenty of children in our area who need gifts this holiday season.

Some of those children are part of an Angel Tree run by the Cape Fear Volunteer Center. The center’s Big Buddy Program is for at risk kids, many from low income families.

They have an Angel Tree each year where donors can symbolically adopt a child and buy gifts for them. However this year the tree has about 100 more children than usual, and about 100 of those still don’t have donors.

Volunteer Chris Lancaster says anything you can contribute will help these kids have some gifts this Christmas.

“They can purchase specific gifts for a specific child, or they can make a monetary donation and we’ll take those funds and go and buy gifts for the children that haven’t been chosen,” Lancaster said. “There’s also an Amazon wish list, where they can actually just go to Amazon.com and order things to be sent to us to go to the kids as well.”

Click here to become a donor.

Click here to access the Amazon wish list.

Gifts can also be brought to Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station until December 13, or to the Cape Fear Volunteer Center Office at 5041 New Centre Dr Suite 215 until December 19.