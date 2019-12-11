Cape Fear Flyer finishes near the top at National Cross Country meet

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear Flyers runner Amelia Medlin proved that she belongs among the best over the weekend. The 11 year old competed at the AAU Cross Country National Championship in Knoxville, Tennessee finishing 9th.

Medlin was one of 127 runners in the 11 year old age group to compete. She earned a medal finishing the 3K in 12:21 and was the top placing girl from the state of North Carolina at the Championship event.

Amelia is a 5th grader at Carolina Beach Elementary.