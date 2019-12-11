Chipotle giving away free burritos this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — ‘Tis the season for free Chipotle!

The fast-casual restaurant is giving away free burritos this week as part of its “Holiday Extravaganza,” but you need to act fast.

- Advertisement -

Through Dec. 13, Chipotle will post a random code each day on its Instagram page. The first 500 people to text the code to 888-222 will receive one free entrée.

“Like the magic of the season, it’ll be gone before you know it,” the company said in a statement. “Chipotle will remove each Holiday Extravaganza post once all the codes have been claimed, so make sure you’re following Chipotle to be the first to unwrap this tasty stocking stuffer.”

According to the fine print, the redemption codes are valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S., and there’s a limit to one code per mobile number. The codes expire on Dec. 31. Additionally, customers must be 13 or older to participate in the giveaway.

Go here for more details.