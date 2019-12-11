Economic growth, park upgrades discussed at Leland committee meeting

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s no secret that the Town of Leland has grown significantly over the past two decades, and the trend still continues today with the amount of new businesses and housing developments steadily increasing.

At an economic development meeting Wednesday night, Director Gary Vidmar went over several businesses which recently opened in the town, including Islands Fresh Mex Grill and the first Chick-Fil-A in Brunswick County.

Starbucks, Firehouse Subs, an AT&T store and a dentist office are coming soon at Leland Town Center, likely set to open in the spring. There’s also a brewery near town hall that is likely opening late next year.

Vidmar also discussed new housing coming to Leland.

“There’s a 120 unit luxury apartment community being built in front of Waterford called Leland Station, that’s been under construction for some time,” Vidmar said. “They hope to open up their first group of buildings sometime in early 2020. There’s also a new building going up in the Westgate area that will have about 250 apartment units.”

Pacon Manufacturing will be opening a factory in nearby Navassa early next year, which will create 300 jobs and could potentially bring more people and businesses to the Leland area.

There are also plans in the works to upgrade Leland’s Founders Park, formerly known as Municipal Park, and you can give your input on what should be included.

Plans currently include an amphitheater, a splash pad, bathroom facilities, a picnic shelter, a natural play area, a new playground, veterans memorial and more.

Leland has hired an engineering firm to draw up preliminary designs and get input from the public on how they want the park’s various amenities to look.

“Next Monday night from 5 to 8 p.m. will allow the public to provide that type of input, which is valuable for the town and the council as they really deliberate on the details and finalize the plans,” said park engineer Michael Norton.

Town Councilman Bob Corriston says if you can’t make it to Monday’s meeting, you can come to the agenda meeting Monday morning at 11 a.m. or the regular council meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.

Corriston didn’t give a timeline for park construction, but says they want to start on it a soon as they finalize the design and cost.