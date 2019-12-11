Fort Bragg gate reopened after security threat

FORT BRAGG, NC (AP) — Fort Bragg officials said the All American gate has reopened after a driver tried to access the installation without proper identification.

The driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 crashed through the security arm of the gate Tuesday night, after failing to provide proper identification, news outlets reported, citing a news release.

Officials said the driver crashed through the security arm for an “unknown” reason then turned onto the the All American Expressway after a second security device was activated, leaving the installation. Fayetteville police later located the vehicle and the possible occupants.

The gate was closed for a few hours to increase security measures and was later reopened.

This isn’t the first time a driver attempted to access the installation this year, The Fayetteville Observer reported.

In July, a man was stopped for giving guards an alias name. In March, a foreign national without proper identification attempted to access the post and criminal charges were filed against him. They were later dropped.