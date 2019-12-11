Lakers sign former UNCW big man Devontae Cacok to two-way deal

LOS ANGELES,CA (WWAY)–The Los Angeles Lakers made it official on Wednesday signing former UNCW star forward Devontae Cacok to a new two-way deal.

The moves comes after the Lakers waived rookie guard Zach Norvell Jr. earlier in the day. Cacok has been dominant since joining the Lakers G-League in November. In 12 games, the former Seahawk is averaging 16.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and over a steal a game.

- Advertisement -

Cacok began the 2019 season with South Bay recording six straight double-doubles.

The two-way contract allows Cacok to be eligible to spend up to 45 days in the NBA with the Lakers, while also playing with South Bay, the G-League affiliate of Los Angeles.