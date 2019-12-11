Man arrested for armed robbery in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars in connection to an armed robbery in Whiteville.

The Whiteville Police Department responded to 1700-block of South Madison Street for a reported of an armed robbery around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Following an investigation, police arrested 30-year-old Brandon Dalton Fowler.

He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say Fowler had an outstanding warrant for obtaining property by false pretense on another case.

He is in jail under a $52,500 secured bond.