Man dressed as Santa gets kicked out of SC mall

By
WWAY News
-
0

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) — A mall reportedly turned away one Santa Claus for fear of confusing children.

Robert Allen goes everywhere decked out in his signature Santa costume that’s red and white.

- Advertisement -

“Those are my two favorite colors,” said Allen.

It’s a look he’s been working on for the last decade.

“All of sudden everybody is like, ‘You look just like Santa Claus,’” said Allen.

With a little round belly and long grey beard, it’s a look he’s been working on for the last decade.

Robert Allen, or Robby Claus, as he calls himself, travels the area trying to get people to laugh and spread a little love this Christmas season.

“Gastonia, Concord, I’ve been down to Columbia a couple of times, York, Lancaster, over to Indian Land and just to walk around and have fun,” he confirmed.

Read more here.

You Might Also Like