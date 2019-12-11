Man dressed as Santa gets kicked out of SC mall

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) — A mall reportedly turned away one Santa Claus for fear of confusing children.
Robert Allen goes everywhere decked out in his signature Santa costume that’s red and white.
“Those are my two favorite colors,” said Allen.
It’s a look he’s been working on for the last decade.
“All of sudden everybody is like, ‘You look just like Santa Claus,’” said Allen.
Robert Allen, or Robby Claus, as he calls himself, travels the area trying to get people to laugh and spread a little love this Christmas season.
“Gastonia, Concord, I’ve been down to Columbia a couple of times, York, Lancaster, over to Indian Land and just to walk around and have fun,” he confirmed.