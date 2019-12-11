MAP: Here’s where you can see holiday lights in the Cape Fear

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — A popular holiday tradition for many families is driving around neighborhoods to look at Christmas light displays.

There is a tool that now makes it easier for you to locate the lights.

- Advertisement -

There are two online Google Maps that have been created to show specific locations pinned for homes that are decorated for the holidays.

You can click on each one and it will give a road name along with a description of what you can expect.

Pender County: View here

New Hanover County and eastern Brunswick County: View here